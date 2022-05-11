Cederlind (elbow) is suffering from forearm soreness and is being shut down for a couple days, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Recovering from Tommy John surgery from March 2021, Cederlind started throwing to live hitters in April. With the recent soreness in his forearm, the 26-year-old will revisit his doctor and stop throwing for the time being. Cederlind last pitched in 2020, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with four strikeouts over four innings with the Pirates.