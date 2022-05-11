Cederlind (elbow) is suffering from forearm soreness and is being shut down for a couple days, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Recovering from Tommy John surgery from March 2021, Cederlind started throwing to live hitters in April. With the recent soreness in his forearm, the 26-year-old will revisit his doctor and stop throwing for the time being. Cederlind last pitched in 2020, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with four strikeouts over four innings with the Pirates.
More News
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Slated to face hitters•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Goes on 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Throwing from 75 feet•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Getting second opinion•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Lands on 60-day injured list•