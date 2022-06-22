Cederlind (elbow) will begin throwing side sessions late this week, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Cederlind began facing live hitters in April before he was shut down in early May. He ultimately received a PRP injection but will be able to resume mound work in the coming days. The right-hander still needs to ramp up his intensity before he's in the mix to return from the injured list, but he's trending in the right direction.
