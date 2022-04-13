Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Cederlind (elbow) will throw live BP later this week, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cederlind resumed throwing late last season, and he continues to make good progress in his recovery. After throwing bullpen sessions this spring, he'll make another step in his recovery this week. The right-hander was placed on the 60-day injured list in mid-March but will be eligible to begin a rehab assignment while he's on the IL