Cederlind pitched a perfect sixth inning in his MLB debut in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Cincinnati.

Cederlind was slowed by COVID-19 during summer camp but put himself into position for a promotion. He threw nine of 14 pitches for strikes and reached 99.5 mph with his fastball. The 24-year-old possesses electric stuff and figures to be in the mix for high-leverage relief situations in 2021.

