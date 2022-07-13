Cederlind (elbow) recently suffered a setback in his recovery and has been shut down, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cederlind continues to deal with recurrent elbow soreness, so he'll be shut down after he resumed throwing side sessions in late June. The right-hander has faced several setbacks in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, as he had progressed to facing live hitters in April before being shut down in early May. It's not yet clear when Cederlind will resume throwing.