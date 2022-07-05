Madris is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

He'll cede his spot in the corner outfield to Ben Gamel (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though Gamel will start Tuesday and had been a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching prior to landing on the shelf May 29, he's a 30-year-old on an expiring deal who might not have a future with a rebuilding Pittsburgh squad. As a result, Gamel's return won't necessarily spell an end to Madris' time as an everyday player, especially while the rookie has delivered a credible .734 OPS through his first 51 big-league plate appearances.