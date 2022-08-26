site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Bligh Madris: Not in Friday's lineup
Madris isn't starting Friday against the Phillies.
Madris has lost out on some playing time recently and will be on the bench for a third consecutive game. Michael Chavis is starting at first base and batting cleanup.
