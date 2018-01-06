Schultz signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SBNation.com reports.

Schultz was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster at the start of November, which wasn't all too surprising considering he was still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. While that's still the case, the Pirates were willing to give him a minor-league deal with the hope that everything goes as planned in the recovery process. Schultz's last MLB action came in 2016, when he had a 5.51 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 16.1 innings. He'll need to show some improvement and a clean bill of health in order to earn a significant role with his new team.