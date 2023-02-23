Ogle signed a minor-league contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The contract doesn't include an invite to MLB spring training. Ogle was a fourth-round pick by the Pirates back in 2016, so it's a return to the organization for the 25-year-old southpaw. He's struggled over his last two seasons in Triple-A, however, and is coming off a 2022 season where he registered a 5.30 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 35.2 innings accumulated over 36 appearances. He provides organizational depth for the Pirates in 2023.