The Pirates acquired Lowe, Jake Mangum and Mason Montgomery from the Rays on Friday in a three-team trade that sent Mike Burrows to the Astros and Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito to Tampa Bay, Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

The Rays picked up Lowe's $11.5 million option for 2026 last month but will now ship him to another team. Lowe slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs over 134 games with the Rays during the 2025 season. The 31-year-old will give the Pirates some much-needed thump to their lineup and also take over at a position of need in second base.