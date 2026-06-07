Pirates' Brandon Lowe: Out of lineup after scare Saturday

Lowe (knee) isn't starting for the Pirates against Atlanta on Sunday.

Lowe fouled a ball off his right knee in the ninth inning Saturday and had to exit the game. He expressed worry about the incident after the game because he fractured his kneecap on a similar at-bat in September of 2023, per Jason Mackey of MLB.com, but a CT scan Saturday revealed that Lowe avoided a serious injury. Still, Lowe is set to miss at least one contest, and he'll have Monday's team off day to get more rest. Nick Gonzales is starting at second base for the Pirates on Sunday, and Marcell Ozuna is the team's DH.