Maurer (knee) is listed among the Pirates' pitchers scheduled to take the hill in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The appearance will mark Maurer's first since Feb. 26 after a knee injury sidelined him for more than two wees. Since Maurer has typically only been deployed as a one-inning reliever for much of his career, the missed time shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Day. It could prove more costly to his chances of breaking camp with the big club, however.