Maurer was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Maurer finished spring with a 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 3:3 K:BBB across 5.1 innings. The right-hander owns an unsightly 6.95 ERA in 90.2 innings over the past two seasons, so he doesn't figure to make an impact at the big-league level in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories