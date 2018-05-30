Waddell will head to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Waddell has put together a solid start to the 2018 season, posting a 2.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 43 strikeouts across 53.2 innings at Double-A Altoona. He'll look to keep it rolling at the next level, with the hopes of making it to the big leagues within the next few years.

