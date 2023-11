The Pirates selected Ashcraft to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Ashcraft spent time at Single-A, High-A and Double-A last season, logging a 2.39 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 10 walks across 52.2 innings between the three levels. While Ashcraft's stats are certainly impressive across the board, the 24-year-old starter has yet to pitch more than 53 innings in a season.