The Pirates recalled Ashcraft from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ashcraft has started in all 10 outings in Triple-A this season, but the 25-year-old right-hander will serve in a bulk relief role out of the Pirates' bullpen, per Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. Ashcraft has a 4.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB across 48.1 innings in Triple-A this season, and his first appearance with the Pirates will be his major-league debut. Isaac Mattson was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.