Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Popped by Pirates with 51st pick
The Pirates have selected Ashcraft with the 51st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
An 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Texas, Ashcraft has a very projectable 6-foot-5, 195-pound frame, which could allow for his above-average fastball to eventually develop into plus pitch. He has a quality slider and has shown some feel for a changeup, but those offerings need quite a bit more refinement. The two big marks in his favor are his athleticism and prototypical frame.
