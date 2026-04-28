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The Pirates activated Ashcraft from the bereavement list Tuesday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Ashcraft will start Tuesday's contest at home against the Cardinals after being away from the club the last few days. The right-hander is off to a dynamite start this season, having collected a 2.43 ERA and 32:9 K:BB over his first 29.2 innings.

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