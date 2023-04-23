Ashcraft (elbow) returned from High-A Greensboro's 7-day injured list Friday and struck out six over four scoreless innings while allowing two hits and no runs in a 2-1 win over Greenville.

Ashcraft didn't pitch at all in 2022 while he continued to recover from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in July 2021, but he made two rehab starts with Single-A Bradenton before he was cleared to rejoin the High-A rotation this past week. He looked sharp in his High-A season debut and could advance quickly to Double-A Altoona if he can continue to build up his pitch count in subsequent outings while avoiding any physical setbacks.