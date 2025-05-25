Ashcraft is expected to join the Pirates in Arizona on Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Ashcraft will join the Pirates in Arizona ahead of the team's three-game series against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander has made 10 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, posting a 4.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 48.1 innings. It's unclear if Ashcraft is set to join Pittsburgh's 26-man roster, but if he does, his first appearance with the team will be his major-league debut.