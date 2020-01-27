Malone was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Pirates along with Liover Peguero and $250,000 in exchange for Starling Marte on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 33rd-overall pick in last year's draft, Malone has thrown just eight professional innings thus far in his career. He's touched 99 mph and has a pair of promising secondaries in his curveball and slider, as well as a usual changeup. He has mid-rotation upside but is still several years away from the big leagues.