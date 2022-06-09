Malone (illness/shoulder) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Single-A Bradenton on Thursday.
Malone dealt with an illness this spring but spent the last several months building up at the Pirates' extended spring training facility. He should join the rotation in Bradenton now that he's been activated from the injured list.
