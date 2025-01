The Pirates acquired de Geus from the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

De Geus had been designated for assignment but will now join a new 40-man roster. The 27-year-old owns a 7.48 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 61.1 career big-league innings. He'll compete for a bullpen job this spring but does have minor-league options remaining.