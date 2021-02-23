Goodwin is expected to compete with Anthony Alford and Jared Oliva for playing time in center field, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The team might best be served with Goodwin backing up all three outfield spots while occasionally starting. Alford made just four starts with Pittsburgh before suffering a season-ending injury in 2020 and Oliva saw less playing time on a struggling team than one might expect. As a result, spring training performance will likely play a large role in determining who nails down the starting spot.