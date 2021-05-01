Goodwin hasn't officially opted out of his minor-league deal with the Pirates but appears set to do so, as he hasn't been including on any of the team's minor-league rosters, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Goodwin failed to earn an Opening Day roster spot with the Pirates after struggling to a .688 OPS in spring training. It would be a surprise he can't find big-league at-bats anywhere this season, however, as his career .250/.317/.455 slash line (101 wRC+) is certainly good enough for at least a bench role, especially given that he can hold his own in center field.