The Pirates reassigned Goodwin to their minor-league camp Monday.
Despite his status as a non-roster invitee, Goodwin looked to be in strong position heading into camp to begin the season in a strong-side platoon role in the outfield. Goodwin ultimately couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, as the Pirates elect to cut him from camp after he submitted a lackluster .688 OPS while striking out 13 times in 35 Grapefruit League at-bats. With Goodwin out of the picture, Anthony Alford now looks on track to begin the season as the Pirates' primary center fielder.