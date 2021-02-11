Goodwin joined the Pirates as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Goodwin owns a respectable 101 wRC+ over the course of his five-year MLB career, the product of a .250/.315/.455 slash line. He fell a bit below that mark last season in 50 games for the Angels and Reds, hitting .215/.299/.417 while striking out a career-high 32.9 percent of the time. He's joined a roster without many established options, so his ability to play a decent center field should give him a good shot at winning at least a bench role, but his fantasy utility will likely be limited to deeper leagues even if unexpected playing time opens up.