Goodwin went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI against Baltimore on Friday.

Playing left field, Goodwin made two first-inning errors and misplayed a third ball hit to him. He has just three hits in 21 spring at-bats and isn't guaranteed of making the Opening Day roster. Goodwin is competing against the likes of Anthony Alford, Dustin Fowler and Jared Oliva for an outfield spot.