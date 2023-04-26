Reynolds was activated Wednesday from the bereavement list, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Reynolds was only away from the Pirates for a couple of days and is set to return to action Wednesday against the Dodgers with a freshly-inked eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension in hand. He's registered an .872 OPS with five home runs, 18 RBI, three stolen bases and 13 runs scored through 22 games this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Inks eight-year, $106.75M extension•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Gone quiet•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Gets first day off Thursday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Drives in six runs•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Productive again Wednesday•