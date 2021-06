Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in an 8-2 victory against St. Louis on Thursday.

Reynolds opened the scoring with his first-inning RBI single, walked in the third, launched a 404-foot homer to right in the fourth, and singled in the eighth. He now has seven multi-hit games in his last eight with 16 total hits and a .500 average in that stretch. Reynolds will look to build on a nine-game hitting streak with more games in St. Louis this weekend.