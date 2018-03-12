Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Assigned to minors camp
The Pirates reassigned Reynolds to their minor-league camp Monday.
One of the prospects the Pirates acquired in the January trade that sent Andrew McCutchen to the Giants, Reynolds appears likely to open the campaign at Double-A Altoona after breezing through the California League a season ago with a .312/.364/.462 slash line across 540 plate appearances for High-A San Jose. Though he lacks any standout tools, the switch-hitting Reynolds made significant strides with his plate discipline in 2017 and could gain more attention in prospect circles if he retains those skills against higher-level pitching in the upper minors.
