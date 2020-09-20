Reynolds will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Cardinals.
Reynolds will bat atop the lineup for the third game in a row, and he could find a home there for the rest of the season after Pittsburgh recently lost two potential table-setting options to the injured list in Kevin Newman (knee) and Cole Tucker (concussion). After producing an .880 OPS in 2019, Reynolds has been one of several Pittsburgh hitters who has taken a big step back during the Pirates' 15-37 season. He'll head into the series finale versus St. Louis with a .178/.279/.331 slash line across 179 plate appearances.