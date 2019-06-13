Reynolds will start in left field and bat second against the Braves on Thursday.

The rookie will be making his first start in three games. The return of Corey Dickerson has taken away some of Reynolds' playing time. Without full-time action, it will be interesting to see whether the thrifty Pirates consider sending him back to Triple-A -- provided the remaining outfielders stay healthy. Reynolds has exceeded expectations with a slash line of .340/.392/.542 in 166 plate appearances, but it won't be easy maintaining such lofty numbers. The switch hitter has never faced Thursday's starter Julio Teheran, though he's hitting .333 with three homers and 17 RBI against right-handed pitchers.