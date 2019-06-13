Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Back in action
Reynolds will start in left field and bat second against the Braves on Thursday.
The rookie will be making his first start in three games. The return of Corey Dickerson has taken away some of Reynolds' playing time. Without full-time action, it will be interesting to see whether the thrifty Pirates consider sending him back to Triple-A -- provided the remaining outfielders stay healthy. Reynolds has exceeded expectations with a slash line of .340/.392/.542 in 166 plate appearances, but it won't be easy maintaining such lofty numbers. The switch hitter has never faced Thursday's starter Julio Teheran, though he's hitting .333 with three homers and 17 RBI against right-handed pitchers.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Takes seat•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Expected to stick in lineup•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Exends hit streak to 15 games•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Sits Saturday amid hot streak•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Hurt late in Tuesday's tilt•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers,winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...