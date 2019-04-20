Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Batting fifth in debut
Reynolds will start in center field and bat fifth Saturday against the Giants.
Fresh off his promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis, Reynolds will slot into the heart of an injury ravaged Pittsburgh lineup. With Starling Marte (abdomen) moving to the 10-day injured list, Reynolds could be in store for a full-time role in center field for at least the next week and a half. The switch-hitting 24-year-old posted a 1.181 OPS to go with three steals in five attempts over his 13 games with Indianapolis.
