Reynolds went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-2 win over the Angels.

Reynolds has enjoyed a productive start to August, going 16-for-40 (.400 average) with three home runs and four RBI in his 10 games this month. The rookie's .410 BABIP sits well above his .333 batting average, but most Statcast metrics suggest that there's been plenty of reality to how Reynolds has performed at the dish this season. Most notably, his expected batting average (.295) ranks in the 94th percentile of all qualified hitters.

