Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Brought off minor-league DL
Reynolds (hand) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Reynolds is set to rejoin Double-A Altoona after missing the past six weeks while recovering from hand surgery that he underwent in April. The 23-year-old prospect was hitting .231/.267/.538 across four games with the Curve prior to landing on the shelf.
