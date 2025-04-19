Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Guardians.

After Cleveland surged ahead 10-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Reynolds sparked a late comeback attempt with his two-out solo shot off Tim Herrin in the bottom of the frame. The 30-year-old outfielder had gone hitless over his prior three games, and he continues to have trouble making consistent contact -- his other two at-bats Friday resulted in strikeouts, and his 34.1 percent K rate through 20 contests is by far a career worst -- but Reynolds is still providing a steady fantasy floor, batting .270 (10-for-37) over his last 10 games with two homers, five RBI and five runs.