Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Clubs two homers among four hits

Reynolds went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, three total runs and three total RBI in a 6-5 win against the Athletics on Tuesday.

The A's got off to a 4-0 lead after one inning, but Pittsburgh managed to come back largely on the strength of Reynolds' bat. The veteran outfielder clubbed a solo shot in the sixth inning to close the deficit to two runs, then tied the score 5-5 with a two-run blast to right field in the seventh. Reynolds extended his on-base streak to 23 games, a stretch during which he's batting .361 with six homers, eight doubles, 13 RBI, 19 runs and two stolen bases. That's pushed his season OPS to .870, which is on pace for his highest mark since the 2021 campaign.