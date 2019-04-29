Reynolds (shoulder), who collected a pinch-hit single Sunday against the Dodgers, extended his hitting streak to seven games to start his major league career.

Speaking on his Sunday radio show, general manager Neal Huntington said that Reynolds' shoulder was sore after he collided with pitcher Clayton Kershaw while running down the first-base line Saturday. Huntington added that he believes Reynolds will be healthy enough to play Tuesday following Monday's off day. The rookie figures to platoon with Melky Cabrera in left field when Starling Marte (contusion) returns -- something that could happen as soon as Tuesday.