Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Continues fine rookie campaign
Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a double and his 10th home run against the Brewers on Monday.
He also robbed Mike Moustakas of a homer with a fine defensive play. With 347 plate appearances, Reynolds now qualifies for the batting title race -- no rookie has won the NL batting title in modern times. He's slashing .337/.409/.523 and has proven to be one of the few pleasant surprises on Pittsburgh's roster. The switch hitter is batting .350/.427/.538 from the left side and .301/.359/.482 from the right.
