Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored in the Pirates' 10-7 loss to the Marlins on Thursday.

The 24-year-old continued his fantastic season, checking in with his 16th long ball of the year in the first inning with a two-run shot off Elieser Hernandez as part of a three-RBI day. Reynolds has been a revelation at the dish for the Pirates in 2019, as he's now slashing a healthy .333/.398/.538 across 424 at-bats.