Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.
Reynolds hit his fourth homer of the year off Drew Smyly to lead off the sixth inning. The 26-year-old has an active seven-game streak of reaching base safely. In that stretch, he has reached base 12 times and scored five runs. He is slashing .293/.387/.473 in 173 plate appearances. The outfielder has a team-leading 27 runs scored.
