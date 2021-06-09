Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Reynolds took the first pitch he saw against Nate Jones in the bottom of the ninth and cranked his team-leading ninth long ball of the season. The 26-year-old also leads the Pirates with 28 RBI while batting .286/.388/.500 overall.
