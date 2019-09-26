Play

Reynolds was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs with right hamstring discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds grabbed at his right hamstring after running out a ground ball during the first inning and did not retake the field for the bottom of the frame. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the Pirates are likely to remain cautious with their rookie outfielder during the final week of the regular season.

