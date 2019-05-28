Reynolds went a combined 3-for-9 with a double, triple and two RBI in Monday's doubleheader against the Reds.

The rookie outfielder is slashing .320/.369/.573 in 103 at-bats. With Pittsburgh moving Corey Dickerson to the 60-day IL, Reynolds is assured of continuing in the team's four-man outfield rotation for at least another week. The 24-year-old also notched his second assist of the season, throwing Tucker Barnhart out as he attempted to advance to third base on a single.