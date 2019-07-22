Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Dog day Sunday afternoon
Reynolds went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts against the Phillies on Sunday.
Despite his rough day at the plate, he hit a pair of pitches just wide of the left-field foul pole that carried home run distance. The rookie is batting .242/.347/.323 with one homer and 10 RBI since June 28, a span of 72 plate appearances. He's started in 15 of 16 games in July and could be due for a break in the near future.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Tallies three hits•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Hits key homer versus Brewers•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Slowing down at plate•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: On bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches base four times Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...