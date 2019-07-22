Reynolds went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts against the Phillies on Sunday.

Despite his rough day at the plate, he hit a pair of pitches just wide of the left-field foul pole that carried home run distance. The rookie is batting .242/.347/.323 with one homer and 10 RBI since June 28, a span of 72 plate appearances. He's started in 15 of 16 games in July and could be due for a break in the near future.