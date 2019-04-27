Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a double and run scored against the Dodgers on Friday.

He ended up missing just two games with a quad injury that took him out of Tuesday's tilt. Reynolds figures to see action over the weekend but his steady playing time will end quickly when Starling Marte (contusion) returns -- something that could happen as soon as Monday. The outfielder has made a good impression in his short time, going 6-for-17 with three doubles. He'll likely return to Triple-A in order to play on every day, but the Bucs will have him on speed dial if and when injuries strike again.