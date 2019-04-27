Reynolds (quad) went 1-for-4 with a double and a run against the Dodgers on Friday.

He ended up missing just two games with the injury that took him out of Tuesday's tilt. Reynolds figures to see action over the weekend, but his steady playing time will end quickly when Starling Marte returns -- something that could happen as soon as Monday. The outfielder has made a good impression in his short time, going 6-for-17 with three doubles. He'll likely return to Triple-A in order to play every day, but the Bucs will have him on speed dial if and when injuries strike again.