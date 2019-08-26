Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Drives home three in win
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk, three RBI and a run Sunday in the Pirates' 9-8 win over the Reds.
Reynolds enjoyed a productive series over the weekend, going 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits, four RBI, three runs and his second stolen base of the season. The rookie doesn't offer much high-end power or speed, but his .328 average has made him a major standout in the category. A .404 BABIP has helped prop up Reynolds' average, but a hard-hit rate that ranks in the 79th percentile league wide (per Statcast) suggests that the outfielder is creating some of his own good fortune.
