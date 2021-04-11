Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two RBI in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Cubs.
If the team's center field platoon of Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler continues to struggle, then there's a chance Reynolds could shift to center, making space for hot-hitting Phillip Evans in left. Reynolds had a potential infield single taken away from him Saturday when the umpire ruled that he ran inside the baseline.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Looks to rebound Saturday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Extends hit streak to three games•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Faces tough matchup Thursday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Solid spring continues•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Locked into starting role•